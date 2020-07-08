Mafia remake gets pushed to September 25

Credit: 2K, HangarGames

Hangar Games' remake of the original Mafia has been pushed back due to the impacts of the coronavirus.

According to the game's development team and publisher 2K, "Though we’d originally planned to release the game one month earlier on August 28, finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience.



Previously announced alongside remasters of Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 as part of a larger Mafia: Trilogy Edition bundle, the game will now launch on September 25.



Akin to something like the recent Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Hangar 13 are promising "a comprehensive, rebuilt-from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia, complete with an updated script filled with rich new dialogue, expanded backstories, and additional cutscenes; all-new gameplay sequences and features; the same stellar game engine that powered Mafia III’s best-in-class cinematics; and other enhancements."

2K says they'll be offering fans an extended look at the gameplay of Mafia: Definitive Edition on July 22nd.

Mafia: Definitive Edition and the Mafia: Trilogy collection will release on September 25th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and the PC via Steam. 2K say Mafia: Trilogy will also be coming to Google Stadia and Steam at a later date.