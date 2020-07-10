Canon embolden mirrorless offering with EOS R5 and R6

Credit: Canon

Those eyeing an upgrade to Canon's EOS mirrorless camera range now have two new options to choose from.

The new Canon EOS R5 is pitched a successor to the legacy of the EOS 5D. It features a 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, 100% AF coverage, 0.05-second autofocus and arrives ready to record in up to 8K at 29.97 FPS and 4K in up to 120p.



Meanwhile, the Canon EOS R6 is pitched as an ideal solution for enthusiast and professional still-shooters looking for better low-light performance. It's got many of the same features as the R5 but opts for a 20.1-megapixel full-frame sensor designed to deliver better low light autofocus. It can shoot in 4K at 60FPS and FHD at 120p.



The EOS R6 also opts for two SD UHS II memory card slots, which differs slightly from the setup on the EOS R5. The R5 pairs up a single SD UHS II memory card with an additional CFexpress slot.



Both the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 rely on Canon's own R-lens ecosystem, come equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and are design to integrate with the brand's Image.Canon cloud storage solution.



Alongside the new full-frame shooters, Canon are also introducing four new RF lenses:

RF 85mm f/2 MACRO IS STM: a mid-tier telephoto lens with an image sabiliser and macro support for EOS R cameras

RF 600mm f/11 IS STM: An adjustable super telephoto L series zoom lens for EOS R

RF 800mm f/11 IS STM - A fixed 800mm super telephoto lens for EOS R cameras

RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM: A fixed 600mm super telephoto lens for EOS R cameras

Both The Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 will be available through the Canon Australia Store and local dealers from late July 2020 and late August 2020 respectively.

