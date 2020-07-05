Looking for an alternative to Square? Here’s a place to start

(PC World) on

Credit: Square

If you’re a small business looking to make your point-of-service experience that little bit more seamless, Square can look like an inevitability.

Co-founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the digital payments platform is slickly-marketed, elegantly designed and brings more than its fair share of advantages to the table. Signing up with Square means no monthly fees, offline payment processing and plenty of other perks.

However, it isn't the only option. Here are two solid alternatives small businesses looking to go digital should also consider:

Clover 

Credit: Clover

While Clover’s marketing isn’t quite as sparkly as Square’s, the popular point-of-sale solution’s competitor does come with several advantages. For one, whereas Square breaks features out piecemeal into costly add-ons that can drive your monthly fee upward, Clover bundles a lot of these features in as standard. This includes stuff like payroll, employee management, real-time reporting, loyalty programs and discount integration. Additional features are also available through the Clover App Market.

In addition to the monthly fee (something that Square lacks), the biggest drawback here is that you’re going to be forced to use Clover’s own hardware. You can’t just set up and use it on any Android or iOS device in the way you can with Square. It’s something of a more rigid solution, which can be a comfort to some but might not provide the flexibility.

Credit: Clover


For more information on Clover, visit their website.

PayPal

You might have got a PayPal set up to buy some obscure action figures on eBay but did you  know you can also use the platform as a point-of-service for your small business.

Like Square, PayPal offers a flat transaction fee rather than a monthly rate. Even lower processing fees are available for non-profits as well, which is neat. As you might expect, PayPal integrates really well with basically any eCommerce platform out there and, for physical shopfronts, they also offer a free magstripe reader.

Credit: Paypal

However, there are some drawbacks to keep in mind here. Unlike Clover and Square, PayPal doesn’t support offline processing - which can cause problems in a pinch. The other big difference here is that while PayPal is predictably great at processing transactions, it lags behind the competition when it comes to extra features like payroll and employee management.

Going with PayPal might save you some money but it means you’ll have to use something else to plug the gaps that it doesn’t cover.

For more about using PayPal as a small business, click here.

Square vs PayPal vs Clover

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Square

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?