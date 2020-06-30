Windows File Recovery is Windows' new tool for finding lost files

Mind your syntax: you'll need to be exact to make this new Windows utility work.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

Accidentally deleting a file can be a nightmare. A new Windows 10 recovery tool, Windows File Recovery, can help—though it’s geared towards those who don’t mind using a command-line interface. 

Windows File Recovery, a free Microsoft app now on the Windows Store, offers a way to restore files that have become accidentally deleted. It does require Windows 10 build 19041 or higher, however, and also doesn’t work on a file that’s been stored to the cloud. You’ll also need two separate drives, which can be as simple as a USB drive if you’re trying to recover a file from the boot disk.

The app is essentially a command-line interface disguised as an app, so recovering a file is a strictly text-based affair. Microsoft automatically creates a recovery folder for you called Recovery_<date and time> on the destination drive. The basis interface looks like this: 

winfr source-drive: destination-drive: [/switches]

Microsoft provides some additional examples. For example, here’s how to recover JPEG and PNG photos from your Pictures folder to the recovery folder on an E: drive.


winfr C: E: /n \Users\\Pictures\*.JPEG /n \Users\\Pictures\*.PNG

Those examples use what Microsoft calls the Default mode for the Windows File Recovery interface. There are two others: Segment mode and Signature mode. Default mode uses the Master File Table (MFT) to locate lost files. (The MFT stores the information required to retrieve files from an NTFS partition.) If the MFT is missing or corrupted, you can use Segment mode, which requires segments: summaries of file information that NTFS stores in the MFT such as name, date, size, type and the cluster/allocation unit index. Signature mode searches for file types. such as .PDF or PNG files. If you’re searching an external drive, only Signature mode can be used, Microsoft says.

If you’ve lost a file, Microsoft specifically recommends not using your PC until the Windows File Recovery utility can be run. “In the Windows file system, the space used by a deleted file is marked as free space, which means the file data can still exist and be recovered. But any use of your computer can create files, which may over-write this free space at any time,” Microsoft said in a list of frequently asked questions about the MFR app.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?