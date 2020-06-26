Google Meet for G Suite adds custom backgrounds, larger gallery view

The new features will be rolling out to Google Meet soon, and presumably by fall.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Google

After watching Zoom take hold with educators during the ongoing pandemic, Google said Thursday that its G Suite for Education is gearing up for the fall with features for Google Meet that include up to 49 participants, custom backgrounds, a “raise hand” feature, and better attendee controls and diagnostics.

Google says that 140 million educators and students are now using G Suite for Education. The new Meet features will be launching later this year, presumably before classes return in the fall. Meet already scored points with an amazing new de-noiser capability, though the new features are more practical.

google meet whiteboard Google

Google Meet’s shared whiteboard

Inside the virtual classroom itself, Meet’s adding two new features: the ability to show a gallery view of up to 49 participants, and a shared, collaborative whiteboard so that students can see what the teacher is interacting with on their screen. According to a press release shared by Google, the whiteboard will have Jamboard integration, the name for Google’s existing collaborative whiteboard for education. All these features will be available to all G Suite for Education and G Suite Enterprise for Education users, as well as a “raise hand” feature to signal a teacher—pretty much a standard feature in most online videoconferencing apps right now.

google meet gallery view raise hand Google

Meet is also adding the option to blur one’s background or add a custom background. Both features have become extremely popular with Zoom and now Microsoft Teams, which also keeps adding new features.

Google is also adding controls to Meet meetings. Currently, when a new entrant asks to join, they can “knock” repeatedly, even after being rejected. Meet’s new controls will reject knocks after an attendee has been expelled from a meeting. Google said it’s making knocks less annoying to those trying to teach. Google will also begin blocking anonymous attendees by default, though that option will be configurable.

Google said that it will also be adding premium features for G Suite Enterprise for Education customers: attendance tracking to provide a record of which students joined the class, breakout rooms so educators can split classes into smaller groups, Q&A to provide a way for students to ask questions without disrupting the flow of the class discussion or lesson, and polling to engage students to share their opinions.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?