New Marvel's Avengers gameplay tease shows Thor hammering robots, supervillian MODOK

Punching so many robots even John Connor might feel bad.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Marvel's Avengers

When Crystal Dynamics's Avengers game got delayed, it left a pretty large hole in the spring release schedule. I can't say I was surprised though. Last year's reveal didn't go quite as smoothly as Square Enix (and Marvel) presumably hoped. The loudest detractors merely complained that the titular Avengers didn't look like their film-screen counterparts, but concerns about level design and repetitive combat abounded as well.

Crystal Dynamics broke radio silence today to reintroduce Marvel's Avengers in the first of what it's calling its "War Table" streams. The bad news? It didn't really alleviate any of my concerns—though it does feel like the faces are a bit different, as if they're running right up to the line borrowing actors' likenesses without needing a license.

The stream, which clocked in at a relatively brief 30 minutes, also revealed that MODOK is the primary villain. That feels like a strange choice. I don't think of MODOK as being that popular or marketable. But hey, I guess Marvel only has so many supervillains that can threaten the entire galaxy and not just menace a few city blocks.

Last but not least, we saw a new mission. Titled "Once an Avenger," the Thor-centric mission marks his return to the Avengers. Summoning his hammer, he joins Iron Man and Ms. Marvel-in-the-making Kamala Khan in beating up some robots. That's really the sum total of the action. It's maybe five minutes of punching through robots of varying sizes.

Avengers just doesn't demo all that well, I think. That's not to say the game itself will be boring, because I honestly don't know. But it's a straightforward-looking brawler, and while Thor's powers seem suitably heroic, it's all a bit repetitive from afar. Maybe that changes when it's you making those combos happen, but right now I feel like I'm facing down 30-plus hours of Arkham combat and gritting my teeth a bit.

I want to stay hopeful though. Again, the aspects of Marvel's Avengers that I'm most interested in come after release, with free story expansions and the like. Crystal Dynamics talks about having a five-year roadmap, which is definitely intriguing—though also maybe premature. Here's hoping Avengers proves more like Destiny than Anthem, eh? Otherwise we might never see where this story is going.

Look for Marvel's Avengers on September 4, a.k.a. the same day as the Tony Hawk remasters. You can either listen to "Superman" or be...oh wait, that's those other heroes. Never mind.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Hayden Dingman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?