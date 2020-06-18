PAX Australia, PAX West and EGX are teaming up for 9-day online event

Credit: ReedPOP

Following coronavirus cancellations, PAX Australia, PAX West and EGX are combining forces for the first ever PAX Online.

Slated to take place from September 12 to September 20, the 9-day online event promises to "serve as a digital space encompassing everything fans love about PAX Aus and West’s annual bash including surprising game reveals, hands-on demos, thrilling esports tournaments, a carefully curated selection in the Indie Showcase."



The announcement comes on the back of yesterday's postponement of the next PAX Aus into 2021.



According to Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX, “PAX Online will recreate that shared experience, along with everyone’s other favorite elements from game reveals, exclusive hands-on experiences, the chance to hear from and speak with your favorite game developers, journalists as well as content creators, and so much more.



"Even if we can’t all meet in Seattle or Melbourne this year, we look forward to reconnecting with friends, and welcoming everyone to our new home, PAX Online.”

ReedPop say that details on what platforms will be used for watching and participating in PAX Online will be shared in the coming weeks. Submissions for panels are also open from today ahead of a July 24 deadline.



