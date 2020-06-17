Razer buff stereo headphones to surround sound with new THX Spatial Audio app

Credit: Razer

Razer have teamed up with THX to launch a dedicated audio app that brings immersive virtual surround sound to any set of headphones.

“Together with THX, we have developed an immersive audio solution that addresses the core gamers’ needs –dynamic and accurate positional audio,” said Alvin Cheung, senior vice president of Razer’s peripherals business unit.

“We’ve achieved this by drawing on THX’s cinematic audio expertise,then adding a wide range of customization tools, to fine tune and personalize the listener’s soundscape."

Available now for Windows 10 PCs via Razer.com, the Razer THX Spatial Audio app promises cinema-quality virtual soundstages with precise positional audio across a number of preset EQ settings. If that's not enough, you can also customise and set your own - even on a per-game basis.



The hook here is that you won't necessarily need to use a set of Razer cans to get the benefits. The gaming accessory brand say that they've designed the software to work seamlessly with as many headphones as possible. The app will also integrate with the Windows Game Bar, letting you quickly swap between different EQ settings in seconds.



Razer are selling the software as a AU$32.90 one-off purchase (or AU$16.45 if you're upgrading from Razer's 7.1 surround) from this week via the Razer website.

