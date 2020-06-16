The Lenovo Flex 5G is a $1,400 connected laptop with Qualcomm inside

Known as the Yoga 5G in some markets, it's powered by a 5G radio and a Snapdragon 8cx processor.

The Lenovo Flex 5G has gone by many names, including Project Limitless and the Yoga 5G. As it finally launches, it will be called the Lenovo Flex 5G in the United State (and the Yoga 5G in some other markets). They’re all the same 14-inch 2-in-1, which will ship from Verizon on June 18 for $1,400.

By any name, we first saw the Flex 5G/Yoga 5G at Computex in 2019. Known originally as Project Limitless, it was noteworthy as the first laptop with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chip inside, the company’s latest update to take on Intel’s Core-powered PCs.

Lenovo The Lenovo Flex 5G / Yoga 5G includes 5G, incase it wasn’t clear already.

In January, Lenovo announced the Yoga 5G (now called the Flex 5G) at an interesting juncture. Microsoft’s Surface Pro X had just debuted with a custom Snapdragon 8cx chip inside, providing increased computing power at the expense of battery life—falling short of Intel’s PCs on both counts, unfortunately. In March, Samsung followed that up with the Galaxy Book S. Powered by the vanilla 8cx (long before the company unveiled a version based on Intel’s Lakefield), it delivered the incredible battery life we expected.

If the Surface Pro X emphasized performance, and the Galaxy Book S battery life, it appears that the Flex 5G will focus on the other aspect of the Snapdragon sales pitch: 5G connectivity. (There’s also 24 hours of battery life under the hood, Lenovo says.)

According to Lenovo, the Flex 5G (did you also know it was called the Yoga 5G?) will be sold for $58.33 per month for 24 months, or for a one-time fee of $1,400. As a bonus, Lenovo and Microsoft are providing a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, the new name for Office 365.

Lenovo The combination of 5G and a lightweight form factor should help the Flex 5G / Yoga 5G become a solid on-the-go workhorse.

Lenovo said the Flex 5G was engineered so that the 5G antenna could be shrunk small enough to fit into a slim chassis, while still providing radio coverage in either the laptop or tent mode of the 2-in-1 form factor. “The Lenovo team ultimately achieved this by innovating and patenting a new 5G antenna system—what became the industry’s smallest 5G module, supporting both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz—a design that allowed for 5G coverage in both laptop and tablet modes,” Lenovo said.

Lenovo has previously provided some of the Lenovo Flex 5G’s specifications:

Lenovo Flex 5G basic specs

Display: 14-inch (1920x1080) IPS, 400 nits

14-inch (1920x1080) IPS, 400 nits Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Graphics: Adreno 680

Adreno 680 Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X

8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 256GB, 512GB SSD

256GB, 512GB SSD Ports: 2 USB-C (power, DisplayPort, USB 3.1 Gen 1); 1 nanoSIM, 3.5mm

2 USB-C (power, DisplayPort, USB 3.1 Gen 1); 1 nanoSIM, 3.5mm Camera: IR camera

IR camera Battery: 60Wh (24 hours)

60Wh (24 hours) Wireless: 5G mmWave, Bluetooth 5.0

5G mmWave, Bluetooth 5.0 Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Dimensions: 12.65 x 8.46 x 0.58 inches (14.7mm)

12.65 x 8.46 x 0.58 inches (14.7mm) Weight: 2.97 pounds

2.97 pounds Color: Iron Grey (Aluminum top)

Iron Grey (Aluminum top) Price and availability: $1,400, available June 18 from Verizon