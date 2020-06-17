Huawei's new Matebook D14 is even cheaper on Amazon right now

Credit: Huawei

Huawei's newly announced Matebook D14 is only weeks old but has already been hit with a hefty EOFY discount.

Ordinarily, the Huawei Matebook D14 is priced at AU$1399. It features a AMD 5 3500U CPU with Radeon RX Vega graphics, 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and a 14-inch IPS display. However, as part of Huawei's EOFY promotion, you can now nab it for AU$1140 on Amazon.

The Huawei Matebook D15 is also on sale. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 15.6-inch IPS display and is ordinarily priced at AU$1199. Right now, it's AU$1029 on Amazon.

