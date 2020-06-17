PCWorld's June Digital Magazine: Software worth paying for

Enjoy the best of PCWorld.com in a curated Digital Magazine for Android, iOS, and your web browser.

PCWorld (US online)

Credit: Rob Schultz / IDG

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the June issue

In the June issue of PCWorld, we have 10 indispensible PC apps you won’t regret buying. Also this month, find out if the cost is truly justified when upgrading your laptop’s SSD or RAM. Plus, speed up that old Android phone; we have 7 ways to make it faster.

Other highlights include:

  • News: The $1,799 MacBook Pro 13 vs. the $650 Acer Swift 3: Guess who wins? Plus, see microsoft's new Surface lineup
  • Acer Swift 3 Review: Ryzen 4000 delivers insane performance for the price
  • Dell XPS 13 9300 review: The bezel is finally dead
  • Adata SE800 Portable SSD review: IP68 rating makes it extra-tough
  • OnePlus 8 Pro review: A great phone that's no longer a great value
  • Fallout 76 re-review: The free Wastelanders expansion deserves a second trip into West Virginia
  • Here's How: How to improve your writing using Editor for the online version of Word, Chrome, or Edge. Plus, how to organize your Kindle library

Video highlights

Watch: What is Project Athena? It's the driver behind some of the nicest laptops available today. Melissa talks with Josh Newman (CCG Vice President and GM of Mobile Innovation at Intel) and Donnie Oliphant (Senior Marketing Director of XPS at Dell) about what Project Athena is, how it's being implemented in laptops, and why you should care.

Read your issues on PC or Mac

You can now read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?’ below the sign up form and then log in there with your PCWorld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. 

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers can visit this page to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away. 

Subscribers: Update your PCWorld app to the latest version today!

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!

PCWorld staff

PCWorld staff
