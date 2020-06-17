Why you won't see AMD's SmartShift technology in more laptops until 2021

Dell's G5 15 SE gaming laptop is the only one to have it this year.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dell

If you were waiting for another laptop besides the Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop to feature AMD’s new SmartShift technology this year—don’t hold your breath.

Smartshift, which can dynamically shift performance resources between a Radeon GPU and Ryzen CPU, is one of the highlights of a new era for AMD-based laptops, led by the impressive Ryzen 4000 mobile CPUs. But in a Twitter response asking where the other SmartShift laptops are, AMD’s Frank Azor responded with bad news for AMD fans. 

“It’s a brand new technology and to Dell’s credit, they jumped on it first,” Azor said. “No more SmartShift laptops are coming this year but the team is working hard on having more options ASAP for 2021.”

Azor, who currently works as AMD’s Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions, explained the challenge when he appeared on PCWorld’s "The Full Nerd" podcast recently. Laptop roadmaps are planned at least a year in advance, Azor pointed out. Vendors have to make design choices based not only on what the part maker claims, but also what the vendors think customers will want.

frank azor smartshift Twitter

AMD’s Frank Azor said don’t expect any more SmartShift laptop announcements this year.

Azor said a lot of PC vendors didn’t expect the game-changing performance from Ryzen 4000 that we’ve seen from its H-class CPUs and its U-class CPUs, so it’s understandable they’d dip a toe into the Ryzen pool rather than jump in with both feet.

With the performance of the CPU now proven, we expect to see more laptop vendors adopt Ryzen and Radeon parts. But that takes time, and that’s where we are today, Azor said.

The vast majority of the new AMD-based laptops aren’t focused on gaming either, Azor said. Expect about 20 percent of the first 100 Ryzen-based laptops to be gaming laptops.

You can watch PCWorld's full interview with Frank Azor here on YouTube or embedded below.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?