Best Australian EOFY Laptop Deals

Like many consumer electronics categories, the end of the Australian financial year is often a great time to nab yourself a new laptop.



Regardless of whether you’re after a slim and light ultrabook, a versatile 2-in-1 for content creation or a Max-Q-geared gaming machine, there are usually plenty of brands that use the end of the financial year to clear out older or aging stock at discounted prices.

How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?

Australia's End of Financial Year technically occurs on the 30th of June. The new financial year begins the following day, on on July 1st.



Typically, retailers and other outlets looking to capitalize on the occasion to move excess stock will announce deals in the weeks before that date with most promotions set to expire once the new financial year begins.

Why are there so many EOFY sales?

Since most businesses prefer to start their financial year with as little excess stock as possible, it's common for them to heavily discount products in the period ahead of the EOFY in order to maximize their chances of selling out and entering the new year with as little unsold stock as possible.



Over time, savvy consumers have caught onto this dynamic. For that reason, many hold off on major electronics purchases until the EOFY in hope of some serious savings. While you might not get the exact discount you're hoping for, there's certainly going to be plenty of EOFY deals running through the month of June.

If you do see a deal you like though, it's usually smarter to move on it sooner than later. The best EOFY deals are often only applicable while stocks last.



How do EOFY sales compare to other seasonal sales events like Black Friday or Boxing Day?

Some of the sales events later in the year such as Amazon's Prime Day tend to be better if you're looking for smaller gadgets like headphones or other stocking-stuffers. However, if you're looking to nab a big-ticket item like a new TV or laptop, the EOFY sales period tends to be pretty compelling.

What other Australian EOFY deals are happening?

