Umurangi Generation review: Evangelion Meets Pokémon Snap

(PC World) on

Credit: Fergus Halliday

The Pitch

I’m not sure quite when it happened but, sometime in 2020, I began to make much greater use of the screenshot button on my Switch Lite. As I flitted from remaster to indie romp on the hybrid handheld, I saved up a stockpile of souvenirs in the same way that I do when I travel overseas. 

There’s no specific reason I do this, so the reason might as well be because taking photos is just plain fun. Finding a subject, playing with composition and camera angles and messing with post-processing after the fact is an engaging and rewarding creative endeavor. 

Umurangi Generation takes that dynamic and builds a whole experience around it. Set in a cyberpunk future reeling from the events of an off-screen catastrophe, the first-person photography game tasks you with making both sense, art and money from the world around you. 

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Chill Lo-Fi Beats To Make Art To

If there was ever a game that understood the power of show-don’t-tell, it’s Umurangi Generation

The presentation here is arcade-like in its simplicity. You boot up the game and jump into the first level. There’s no dramatic introduction, cut-scenes or set pieces. Just the rooftop of an apartment block where you can take photos while the sun goes down around you. 

Divorced from the trappings of more traditional in-game storytelling, you’re free to marinate in the sheer vibe of the thing and piece together the intriguing backstory behind the game’s stylish setting. The graffiti, movie posters and discarded newspapers in Umurangi Generation draw you in in a way that no amount of conventional dialogue ever could. 

In theory, your goal in each level of Umurangi Generation is to tick off each entry on a list of bounties by capturing the appropriate image as fast as you can. One level might ask you to take a close up of the word COPS. Another might request a shot where the word GAMERS is visible seven times. Each of these requests turns the game into a 3D puzzle of sorts, as you navigate and learn the layout of each level and try to frame your shots accordingly. 

Credit: Fergus Halliday

After taking a photo, you can then tinker with it using sliders that adjust things like contrast and saturation. Later, you’ll even unlock new lenses and post-processing settings that open up new creative possibilities. 

Credit: Fergus Halliday

All but the main objectives in each level of Umurangi Generation are optional and, while the game does encourage you to complete each stage before the on-screen timer runs out, it’s incredibly easy to lose yourself in the environment and the practice of photography. 

There’s a special postcard shot to try and recreate. Then, there are hidden film reels to collect. There are also bonus bounties to pursue. In some ways, there are comparisons to be made here between Umurangi Generation and the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games. Like those games, Umurangi Generation is about the joy that the craft involved gives you in the moment than anything else.

The bounties in each level simultaneously encourage you to experiment within a set of limitations and pose questions and trick you into learning more about the world the game is set in. Why are there billboard ads seeking to ight the wrongs of the United Nations? What parts of the picture aren’t you including in your photos? Does that even matter? Why are there strange jellyfish lying around that you receive negative points for including in any of your photos? 

Credit: Fergus Halliday

The more time you spend in the Umurangi Generation’s groovy-but-deeply melancholic cityscapes, the more you piece together what’s happened.

Not that it matters. Ultimately, Umurangi Generation feels more interested in finding an addictive tranquility, joy and satisfaction in a place where the worst has already happened than in finding solutions to the problems facing that world. It only takes a few minutes of listening to the game’s effortlessly-cool soundtrack for sentiment to sink in. 

“You’ve come to the end of the world, why not take a few pictures while you’re here?”

The Bottom Line

Umurangi Generation isn’t particularly long or complex but it doesn’t have to be. It’s a game where you make your own fun and while 2020 has plenty of those, few evoke the kind of atmosphere and free-form creativity here that this one does. You even get a few souvenirs to take home with you once the credits roll.

Umurangi Generation is available now on PC via Steam

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Umurangi Generation

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?