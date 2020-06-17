Razer refresh mecha-membrane option with new Ornata 2 keyboard

Credit: Razer

Razer are giving their mecha-membrane keyboard an upgrade.

The new Razer Ornata V2 features additional media keys and the same hybrid switches introduced by its predecessor. As their name might suggests, the mecha-membrane switches on the new Ornata try to mesh together the feel of a membrane keyboard with the sound of a mechanical one.

In our review of the original Ornata, we said that “the Ornata’s an interesting experiment. For those who want something a bit quieter or with a bit more bounce to the keys, it's worth a try.”

The gaming keyboard also features a leatherette wrist rest plus the usual Razer Synapse and Chroma integration for the per-key RGB lighting on the thing.

Internationally, the Razer Ornata V2 is priced at US$99. In Australia, pricing starts at AU$189.