Facebook's Manage Activity lets you easily delete or archive posts and photos

The subtext seems to be that it's better to maintain a curated presence on Facebook than delete the app entirely.

Credit: Facebook

Facebook on Tuesday introduced what it’s calling “Manage Activity,” a way for Facebook users either to archive or entirely delete older posts that they simply want expunged from the social network.

Facebook, which came under fire for refusing to take down a controversial post by President Trump, now offers users the ability to delete their own controversies. The “Manage Activity” feature will launch first on the mobile version of Facebook, then on the desktop and on Facebook Lite in the future.

“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today,” Facebook wrote in a blog post

Facebook will offer two ways to remove content, the company said: archiving the content and deleting it. Archiving it won’t actually remove the content (which can include photos or posts) from Facebook’s servers. Instead, archiving makes it private, so that you and you alone can see it, according to the company.

Posts that you want to delete will actually be purged from Facebook’s servers, though Facebook itself will give you quite a lot of time to think things over: The posts won’t actually be deleted for a full 30 days.

Facebook will offer a number of ways to find and select posts for deletion. You may select all of your posts, according to an explanatory video that the company posted, or choose individual posts or photos to delete. You may filter posts by date range or by specific people. You’ll also be able to select a particular category, such as “Text updates, check-ins, notes and more” as well as “Photos and videos” and “Posts from other apps.”

Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

