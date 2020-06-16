The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 is an $800 gaming laptop with 16 inches of screen

It's nearly the same size as a typical 15-inch laptop, but with 7 percent more screen size.

Credit: HP

The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 knows that sometimes a 15-inch laptop is a little too small, and a 17-inch laptop can be a lot too big. As its name suggests, the Pavilion Gaming 16 splits the difference, building itself around the uncommon 16.1-inch diagonal screen size.

Announced Tuesday and available immediately for a starting price of $800, HP said the Pavilion Gaming 16 isn't much bigger than the typical 15-inch laptop. However, that extra inch of diagonal display offers up to 7 percent more screen real estate than a typical 15-inch laptop.

It's a pretty nice screen, too. The IPS panel offers up to 144Hz refresh rates and up to 300 nits of brightness.  

pavilion gaming 16 right ports cropped HP

The right side of the HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop features a 5Gbps USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, SD Card reader, analog headset jack, and USB-C port.

Laptops with 16.1-inch screens are rare but not unheard of. Apple recently introduced the MacBook Pro with a 16-inch panel, but Origin PC beat Apple to the screen size by months with its Evo-16S.

Why 16? HP officials said they wanted to appeals to someone who wants more screen real estate without the bulk of 17.3-inch laptops.

The Pavilion 16 isn't entirely focused on gamers, either. HP thinks it has more appeal to someone looking for a larger screen for content creation. Inside the laptop you have options for quad-core Core i5 CPUs up to a six-core Core i7. GPU options range from GeForce GTX 1660 Ti to GeForce RTX 2060. 

pavilion gaming 16 5 HP

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

