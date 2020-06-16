The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 is an $800 gaming laptop with 16 inches of screen

The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 knows that sometimes a 15-inch laptop is a little too small, and a 17-inch laptop can be a lot too big. As its name suggests, the Pavilion Gaming 16 splits the difference, building itself around the uncommon 16.1-inch diagonal screen size.
Announced Tuesday and available immediately for a starting price of $800, HP said the Pavilion Gaming 16 isn't much bigger than the typical 15-inch laptop. However, that extra inch of diagonal display offers up to 7 percent more screen real estate than a typical 15-inch laptop.
It's a pretty nice screen, too. The IPS panel offers up to 144Hz refresh rates and up to 300 nits of brightness.
Laptops with 16.1-inch screens are rare but not unheard of. Apple recently introduced the MacBook Pro with a 16-inch panel, but Origin PC beat Apple to the screen size by months with its Evo-16SRemove non-product link.
Why 16? HP officials said they wanted to appeals to someone who wants more screen real estate without the bulk of 17.3-inch laptops.
The Pavilion 16 isn't entirely focused on gamers, either. HP thinks it has more appeal to someone looking for a larger screen for content creation. Inside the laptop you have options for quad-core Core i5 CPUs up to a six-core Core i7. GPU options range from GeForce GTX 1660 Ti to GeForce RTX 2060.