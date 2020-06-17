What does your VPN say about you

Credit: ID 153215634 © Tatyana Merkusheva | Dreamstime.com

To some people, a VPN subscription is purely a business relationship.

You have a problem, NordVPN offers a solution. It works better for both sides if you don’t get too close to one another. Given the similarities in what each of the internet’s VPN providers offer, it’d be easy to assume that they’re all pitching to the same target audience.

However, the reality is that there are as many different VPN users as there are people and with so many different brands competing for your money, it’s fun to speculate about what your choice in VPN says about the kind of person you might be.

NordVPN

Credit: NordVPN

If you’re looking at or already shacked up with NordVPN as your VPN of choice, chances are you’re the kind of person who tries a little bit of everything. You don’t really want to commit to just a single style. Variety is the spice of life and you love living.

After all, NordVPN is pretty much the buffet breakfast of virtual private network providers. You get a bit of everything. You get a no-log filter. You get a shit-ton of servers. You can use it on basically any device or web browser you happen to use. You get all the options and are free to use or ignore them as you wish.

ExpressVPN

Credit: ExpressVPN

You’re so security conscious that you wear a hoodie and strongly resemble stock art for cybercrime whenever you download torrented rips of your favorite anime in the dark. You’re the person who hooked your friends up with pirated TV shows in high school. You definitely haven’t installed COVIDSafe on your phone and you might even be the kind of person who brags about that to your friends.

That being said, ExpressVPN is absolutely the right choice for you. It’s a little pricier than some of the other options out there. However, if you’re privacy or security-minded, there are more than enough features here to make the case for it and never look back.

VPN Unlimited

Credit: Keepsafe

If you’re a VPN Unlimited stan, chances are you cashed in on the company’s last lifetime access deal, which bundled together unlimited usage for around $39, and have been lording it over your friends ever since.

In all fairness though, it was something of a bargain. These days, VPN Unlimited’s lifetime subscription is a little more expensive at either $119 for 5 devices or $179 for 10 devices. If you’re looking for something to use in a pinch, it’s an expensive way to go - since it equates to months or years of access to other, better or more-reliable VPN.

Still, you’re the kind of person who likes to set it and forget it and VPN Unlimited raises no objections to this wannabe-futurist take on Hakuna Matata.

AtlasVPN

Credit: Atlas

Look, I’m not here to judge. You definitely just typed the phrase ‘Best Free VPN’ or ‘Best VPN’ into a search bar and ended up installing AtlasVPN on your phone. It’s cool. I won’t tell anyone about it. You might not really know what a VPN does or how it all works but you know you need it - and that’s enough for you.

The good news here is that, if you’re looking to hide your web browsing in a pinch, AtlasVPN’s Free Tier does provide just enough that you might be able to make it work. And making it work is what you do with everything, so why should VPNs be any different.

CyberGhost

Credit: CyberGhost

If you’re a CyberGhost user, there’s probably a good chance that you’re not super confident when it comes to technology. It’s the VPN your son, daughter or relative set up for you when you asked them if there was a way to cover up your search history from the government.

Little did they know that the reason you needed that extra anonymity was because twelve years ago, you were in a Dave Matthews cover band. It was a groovy time for everyone involved, but things got a little dicey when your bassist unexpectedly won the lottery. Eventually, the pressure got to him and he moved to Switzerland for “taxation” reasons. However, before all that, he converted a sizable slice of his fortune into liquid gold. Not melted metal. The black stuff.

Oil.

Now, this is where your friend Mark comes in. He studied to be an accountant, or tried to anyway. He dropped out after the incident with the soccer team. Anyway, he handled the books and, one night after a few too many drinks at the local RSL, accidentally let slip that there might be several thousand gallons of crude oil buried out on the outskirts of the rural town where you all grew up.

That’s not something you want the government to know about, and that’s why you use CyberGhost VPN.

