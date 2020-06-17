Fans score refund after ACCC complaint over Fallout 76

(PC World) on

Credit: Bethesda

Australia's biggest gaming retailer is set to issue refunds for one of 2018's biggest games following complaints made to the ACCC.

The regulator says that numerous customers filed formal complaints after EB Games representatives refused to recognize their right to a refund over the well-documented issues that multiplayer post-apocalyptic RPG had at launch.

 According to ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court, “The Australian Consumer Law provides consumers with the right to ask for their choice of a repair, replacement or refund when they have purchased a product that has a fault which amounts to a major failure."

“Retailers must ensure that they train their staff so they do not misrepresent to consumers their consumer guarantee rights under the Australian Consumer Law, including the right to obtain a refund in certain circumstances.”

EB Games has committed to refunding customers who were denied the right to refund their copy of Fallout 76 by the retailer between the 14th of November 2018 and 31st of October 2019. If that's you, you'll need to contact the EB Games Customer Service Centre via customer.supportAUS@ebgames.com before August 1 2020.

The move comes months after Fallout 76 publisher Zenimax was compelled by ACCC to provide refunds over the game.

In our review, we said that "Fallout 76 feels like a rough draft for something - but I couldn’t really tell you what that final product is supposed to look like. Bethesda’s vision for a multiplayer Fallout experience is so stunted and shallow that, even if they fixed all the bugs tomorrow, I’d still struggle to recommend it."


Fergus Halliday
