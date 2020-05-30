Riot explain what's in store for the future of Legends of Runeterra

Credit: Riot

Riot have detailed the next wave of modes, features and cards coming to their digital card battler.

June will see Legends of Runeterra gain a new mode of play called Gauntlet. As opposed to the game's existing Expeditions mode, Gauntlet is pitched as a deckbuilding experience with unique modifiers that change on a week to week basis.



Riot say that, for testing purposes, the first Gauntlet will be relatively straightforward but that the second will challenge players to build a competitive deck using no more than one copy of the same card.



Gauntlets are due to come to Legends of Runeterra on June 26.



Then, in July, the game will gain another new mode in the form of Labs. This is pitched as more casual deckbuilding experience with more "Extreme" gameplay changes.

Riot say that "The first lab debuts July 8, and involves unusual champion team ups, unpredictable strategies, and an accelerated start to the action."



July will also see Legends of Runeterra hold its first in-game event. Riot are keeping the theme of this event under wraps but say these semi-regular occasions will "bundle together cosmetic items, quests, and potentially a Gauntlet or Lab."



As for new cards, Riot say that they're looking to add new cards to the game every two months (starting from August) and a new region to the game every six.

Other additions and improvements on the long-term roadmap for Legends of Runeterra include in-game tournaments, single-player content, a dedicated spectator mode and new card style cosmetics. The game's existing deckbuilder will also slated to get an update later in the year.



In our review of the game at launch, we said that "Although doubtlessly intended to be welcoming to newcomers, so much of the pitch and the reality of Legends of Runeterra feels like it's been targeted to steal away the free time of those vexed by the status quo of modern digital card games. Riot’s willingness to be generous as well as smart makes a big difference here."



