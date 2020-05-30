Riot explain what's in store for the future of Legends of Runeterra

(PC World) on

Credit: Riot

Riot have detailed the next wave of modes, features and cards coming to their digital card battler.

June will see Legends of Runeterra gain a new mode of play called Gauntlet. As opposed to the game's existing Expeditions mode, Gauntlet is pitched as a deckbuilding experience with unique modifiers that change on a week to week basis.

Riot say that, for testing purposes, the first Gauntlet will be relatively straightforward but that the second will challenge players to build a competitive deck using no more than one copy of the same card.

Gauntlets are due to come to Legends of Runeterra on June 26.

Then, in July, the game will gain another new mode in the form of Labs. This is pitched as more casual deckbuilding experience with more "Extreme" gameplay changes.

Riot say that "The first lab debuts July 8, and involves unusual champion team ups, unpredictable strategies, and an accelerated start to the action."

July will also see Legends of Runeterra hold its first in-game event. Riot are keeping the theme of this event under wraps but say these semi-regular occasions will "bundle together cosmetic items, quests, and potentially a Gauntlet or Lab."

As for new cards, Riot say that they're looking to add new cards to the game every two months (starting from August) and a new region to the game every six.

Other additions and improvements on the long-term roadmap for Legends of Runeterra include in-game tournaments, single-player content, a dedicated spectator mode and new card style cosmetics. The game's existing deckbuilder will also slated to get an update later in the year.

In our review of the game at launch, we said that "Although doubtlessly intended to be welcoming to newcomers, so much of the pitch and the reality of Legends of Runeterra feels like it's been targeted to steal away the free time of those vexed by the status quo of modern digital card games. Riot’s willingness to be generous as well as smart makes a big difference here."


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags RIoTLegends of Runeterra

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?