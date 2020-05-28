Amazon break into Mesh Wi-Fi with Eero

Credit: Eero

Amazon are introducing their take on mesh Wi-Fi with the new Eero.

Like similar solutions from Google, Netgear and Linksys, the Eero is a dual-band mesh Wi-Fi system with a quirky name and a minimalist form-factor. Amazon bought the company behind the product in 2019.



“Our mission at eero is to make the technology in homes just work,” said Nick Weaver, co-founder and CEO of eero.



“We’re thrilled we can now deliver this experience to customers in Australia who are seeking fast, reliable Wi-Fi that they never need to think about again.”

Amazon claims that a single Eero node can cover up to 140 square meters of space. It also supports integration with Apple HomeKit. Like the competition, Eero are packaging things up in either single-pack or triplicate.



In Australia, the eero mesh Wi-Fi system is available for preorder through Amazon from this week ahead of a June 24 launch. It'll cost you $199 for a single Wi-Fi node or $429 for a three-pack. Customers who preorder before June 23rd will also be eligible to claim a free Echo device.



