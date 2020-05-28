Telstra throw in a $10 credit on 24-month plans for select smartphones

Credit: IDG

On the eve of EOFY, Telstra are making it a little bit cheaper to nab yourself a new smartphone.

The telco are knocking $10 off the cost of your plan for the next 24-months if you add a selected smartphone to your plan. The list here includes 2018's iPhone XS and Nokia 7.2 but also covers Samsung's latest Galaxy S20 5G and Google's Pixel 4. Regardless of which device you go with, you're walking away with $240 in total savings.

The deal runs until June 30 but won't apply if you already receive a credit on your bill.

Telstra are also offering consumers who sign up for an Xbox One X through the Xbox All Access package their first three months for free. This works out to about AU$102 in savings. Like the rest of the deals listed above, the offer stands until June 30. Click here for more.

A full list of discounted handsets can be seen below:

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20+ 5G

iPhone XS

Google Pixel 4

Galaxy A90 5G

Telstra Tough Max 3

Nokia 7.2


Tags Telstra

Fergus Halliday
