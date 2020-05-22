Razer refresh Blade lineup with 300Hz screens and 10th Gen Core processors

Credit: Razer

Razer's lineup of Blade laptops is getting a little sharper.

The biggest and boldest of the bunch here is the new Razer Blade Pro 17. It features a 300Hz 17-inch display as standard but there's the option to bump that up to a 120Hz and 4K screen if you prefer. Under the hood, the new Razer Blade Pro 17 is powered by an Intel Core i7-10875H processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory (clocked at 2933Hz), up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and up to Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max-Q dedicated graphics.



Otherwise, it's got a design that fans of last year's model will be doubtlessly familiar with plus many of the same perks. You get stereo Dolby speakers. You get USB Type-C charging. You get a Razer Chrome keyboard, you get plenty of ports and you get a sleek CNC aluminum chassis.

In Australia, pricing for the Razer Blade Pro 17 starts at AU$4899. It's not one for the faint of wallet.



Next in line, you've got the Razer Blade 15. The base model here comes equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750 and a 144Hz Full HD display. The high-spec one comes with an Intel Core i7-10875 and a 300Hz Full HD display. The advanced model is also kitted out with GeForce RTX Super graphics rather than the older GTX and RTX hardware found in the base one.



Credit: Razer

Otherwise, the two have more in common than they do apart. They both feature 15-inch screens that cover 100% of the sRGB color gamut, they both feature 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and they both feature a single-zone RGB Chrome keyboard.



As with the Blade Pro 17, there's a pricey premium upgrade for those who can afford it that bumps the screen from FHD to 4K and from LCD to OLED. Neither are cheap.



In Australia, pricing for the new Razer Blade 15 starts at AU$3399.



Last but not least, Razer are also punching up their trademark gaming ultrabook: the Razer Blade Stealth.



The new model comes equipped with a 13.3-inch 120Hz Full HD screen (upgradable to 4K), an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 4 upward-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos, 512GB of M.2 PCIe storage, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti graphics.



In Australia, pricing for the new Razer Blade Stealth starts at AU$3749 for the 120Hz model and AU$4099 for the 4K model.

