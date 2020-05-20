Razer swing for lifestyle audio audiences with Opus noise-cancelling headphones

Credit: Razer

The Razer's latest set of noise-cancelling headphones see the gaming brand step out of their comfort zone with not a single LED in sight.

Boasting a minimalist look that has more in common with the Jabra and Bose headphones of the world than the brand's usual output, the Razer Opus comes THX-certified and advanced hybrid active noise cancellation tech.

More than just THX-approved, Razer are billing the Bluetooth headphones as a collaboration with the iconic brand.

“Even with our many years of experience in creating headsets for one of the most demanding audiences in the world, the design of the Razer Opus required us to rethink every detail,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit.



“Through close collaboration with the Opus design team, we were able to provide input throughout the development process," said Peter Vasay, Head of THX Certification.

"The result is a high-performance wireless headphone that delivers a rich, balanced soundstage, clear vocals, and deep impactful bass optimised for music, games, and movies.”

Other specs and perks here include 40mm drivers, plush leatherette ear cushions, Quick Attention mode, a 3.5mm audio jack, 25 hours of playback per charge and a dedicated Opus companion app that lets you toggle between a number of THX-set equalizer presets.



There's no Australian or New Zealand availability or pricing for the Razer Opus as of yet but overseas the headphones are retailing for an MSRP of US$199.