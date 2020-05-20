HyperX's budget-friendly Cloud Stinger Core headsets now come with 7.1 surround sound

Credit: HyperX

The company says that "with students, parents and gamers working and playing at home more than ever, HyperX has expanded the Stinger product line to offer more affordable headsets."



What's more, both the wired and wireless versions of HyperX's latest affordable gaming headset deliver virtual surround sound audio.

Available in Australia from today at an RRP of AU$109 and AU$169 respectively, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core 7.1 gaming headset and the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core 7.1 wireless gaming headset are pretty much exactly what they appear to be. They recycle the familiar but functional design of the previous Cloud Stinger Core headset and upgrade the audio capabilities from stereo to 7.1 virtual surround sound .

Both headsets feature 40mm drivers, lightweight design, noise-cancelling microphones and virtual 7.1 surround sound support. They'll also play nice HyperX's Ngenuity software, though they don't really have any RGB lighting to speak of.

In Australia, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core 7.1 and Cloud Stinger Core 7.1 Wireless gaming headsets are available for AU$109 and AU$169 through the usual suspects from today.