2K are remaking the original Mafia

The new Mafia: Trilogy collection brings together a Mafia remake, a Mafia 2 remaster and Mafia 3

(PC World) on

Credit: 2K

2K and Hangar 13 have announced the Mafia: Trilogy collection ahead of an August release date.

The 3-in-1 crime-caper bundle promises to bring together the definitive edition of the most recent installment in the open-world action series,  Mafia 3, plus a remastered version of Mafia 2 and a fully-fledged remake of the original Mafia. 

Haden Blackman, President and CCO at Hangar 13, says that "nearly 20 years after the Mafia series started, we now have an amazing opportunity to introduce this beloved game to a new generation of players and give long-time fans a chance to relive Tommy's story with a stellar modern presentation, as well as new story elements and gameplay features.”

“The original Mafia made such a lasting impact on how video games can tell serious stories, and we know how much the series' fans still revere it.”

The remastered version of Mafia 2 (which is being branded as Mafia II: Definitive Edition) touts new 4K textures and additional bonus content. It's available on Steam from today and for free if you already own the original Mafia 2. 

Mafia 3 (AKA Mafia III: Definitive Edition) is getting a similar treatment in terms of new content but, since the tech powering the open world game is pretty modern, there's no major technical improvements to be noted here. As with the second game in the series, fans who already own the original game will get a free upgrade to the Definitive Edition from today.

Of course, the biggest deal here is the remake of the original Mafia. 

Akin to something like the recent Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Hangar 13 are promising "a comprehensive, rebuilt-from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia, complete with an updated script filled with rich new dialogue, expanded backstories, and additional cutscenes; all-new gameplay sequences and features; the same stellar game engine that powered Mafia III’s best-in-class cinematics; and other enhancements."

Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition are available from today. Mafia: Definitive Edition and the Mafia: Trilogy collection will release on August 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and the PC via Steam. 2K say Mafia: Trilogy will also be coming to Google Stadia and Steam at a later date. 

Fergus Halliday
