One of HP’s best gaming monitors is dumb cheap for Click Frenzy

Credit: HP

As part of this year’s Click Frenzy sales event, HP’s Omen gaming monitor now can be yours for a keen AU$488 rather than the usual price - which is almost triple that sum.

The 27-inch monitor boasts a resolution of 1440p (QHD), G-Sync comparability and a refresh rate of 165Hz. It’s not quite cutting edge but it swings well above the average when it comes to modern and gaming-friendly PC displays.

Ordinarily, the 27-inch Omen gaming monitor is priced at $1399 through the HP Store. However, for the duration of the deal, you can slice that price down to $488 using the promo code FRENZY68%.

Take advantage of the deal by visiting the HP Online Store.