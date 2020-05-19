One of HP’s best gaming monitors is dumb cheap for Click Frenzy

(PC World) on

Credit: HP

As part of this year’s Click Frenzy sales event, HP’s Omen gaming monitor now can be yours for a keen AU$488 rather than the usual price - which is almost triple that sum.

The 27-inch monitor boasts a resolution of 1440p (QHD), G-Sync comparability and a refresh rate of 165Hz. It’s not quite cutting edge but it swings well above the average when it comes to modern and gaming-friendly PC displays.

Ordinarily, the 27-inch Omen gaming monitor is priced at $1399 through the HP Store. However, for the duration of the deal, you can slice that price down to $488 using the promo code FRENZY68%. 

Take advantage of the deal by visiting the HP Online Store

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags HPOMEN

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?