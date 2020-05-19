Woolworths shave $150 off Samsung’s Galaxy S20 in time for Click Frenzy

(PC World) on

Credit: Christopher Hebert/iDG

As part of Click Frenzy sales event, Woolworths Mobile are discounting every single Samsung Galaxy S20, including the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The discount here applies to the outright cost of each device. The end result is that, for the duration of the deal, Woolworths Mobile has some the cheapest Galaxy S20 plans in Australia. 

You can pick up a Galaxy S20 on a 20GB for just AU$63.83/month. By comparison, opting for the same device and cutting back to 10GB of data through Vodafone would cost you AU$74.97/month.

Again, these discounts run until May 28 so if you’ve been looking for a decent discount to pull the trigger on one of Samsung’s latest flagships, now’s a pretty good time to do so. 

Fergus Halliday
