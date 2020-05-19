Telstra Click Frenzy deals discount SIM-only plans, mobile broadband and Xbox All Access

Credit: Telstra

As part of this year’s Click Frenzy sales event, Telstra are running a slew of discounts on everything from their SIM-only plans to Xbox All Access.

Starting with the basics, Telstra are taking $10 off all SIM-only plans for the first twelve months. This brings the cost of their 30GB plan down to $40/month while the 60GB plan has been reduced to $50/month.

Unfortunately, this deal is only available to new Telstra customers. If that’s you, you can check out the rest of Telstra’s discounted plans using the widget below.

If you’re more interested in Telstra’s mobile broadband options, good news, they’re receiving a similar discount. If you sign up before May 25th, you’ll get $10 off the monthly cost for the first twelve months.

Some of the highlights here include getting 15GB for $20/month. Alternatively, if your data-demands require it, you can get 200GB for $65/month. As with the SIM-only discounts, these deals are only available to new Telstra customers.

For a full breakdown of the Telstra’s mobile broadband plans, check out the widget below:

Finally, if you’ve been eyeing off Telstra’s Xbox All Access package, the telco are discounting their Xbox One S All Access Plans by $5/month. This brings them down to $22/months but this deal is only available to existing Telstra customers.

Introduced last year, the Xbox One S All Access bundle includes an Xbox One S and 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate. You can find out more and take advantage of the deal by Clicking here.








