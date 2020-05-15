PCWorld's May Digital Magazine: Ryzen 4000 vs. Comet Lake H

Enjoy the best of PCWorld.com in a curated Digital Magazine for Android, iOS, and your web browser.

In the May issue

In PCWorld May its the Ryzen 4000 vs. Comet Lake H: New CPUs, a new era for laptops. Plus: Stuck at home? Find out why spending more on a Wifi 6 router pays off. We also review the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: Ryzen 4000 makes this thin, light laptop a winner.

Other highlights include:

News : Which Internet providers are lifting data caps during the coronavirus, and which aren't. Plus, Intel calls its 5.3GHz 'Comet Lake-H' chip for gaming laptops the 'fastest mobile processor'



: Which Internet providers are lifting data caps during the coronavirus, and which aren't. Plus, Intel calls its 5.3GHz 'Comet Lake-H' chip for gaming laptops the 'fastest mobile processor' Gigabyte Aero 17 review: A gorgeous 4K laptop that finally makes sense

A gorgeous 4K laptop that finally makes sense Lenovo Yoga C940 15 review: Doing what the MacBook Pro doesn't

Doing what the MacBook Pro doesn't Intel Ghost Canyon NUC9i9QNX review: The first modular NUC heralds a new future for mini PCs

The first modular NUC heralds a new future for mini PCs Razer Viper Mini review: At 61 grams, this is one of the lightest gaming mice ever made

At 61 grams, this is one of the lightest gaming mice ever made Crucial X8 Portable SSD review: An affordable drive for mainstream users

An affordable drive for mainstream users Here's How: How to make a funny Zoom background to entertain your friends and coworkers or use your Android phone as a webcam

Video highlights

Watch: Because we know you're all curious about the MacBook Air, we have the video verdict from our colleagues at Macworld.

