Samsung’s second-gen 8K TVs are cheaper and slimmer

Australian pricing and availability for the Q800T and Q950TS has been announced

Credit: Samsung

Where Samsung’s debut 8K TV started at around AU$13999, the company’s 2020 cohort comes in a little cheaper depending on which way you go.

Last year, Samsung ranged a single 8K model in several different sizes. This time around, they’re offering two. 

Firstly, you've got the Q800T. To put a long story short, this one looks to be a minor refresh of what Samsung's first 8K TV offered. It'll be available in three sizes:  55-inches (AU$6399), 75-inches (AU$8699) and 82-inches (AU$11649). 

For context, Samsung’s first 8K TV (last year’s Q900) launched at AU$9999 for 65-inches, AU$12999 for 75-inches and AU$17999 for 82-inched of pixel-dense, high-fidelity action. 

Then, the Samsung Q950TS is pitched as the apex predator of this year's AV experience. It features a Galaxy S9-inspired Infinity Display with ultra-thin bezels and screen-to-body ratio of 99% - which is pretty unique and technically impressive for a large-screen TV.

As with the Samsung Q800T, the Q950TS is available in three sizes: 65-inches ($9999), 75-inches (AU$13499) and 85-inches (AIU$21999). It starts in the same place as the Q900 did but ends up being a little more expensive if you opt for the larger sizing. 

Both the Q800T and Q950TS feature every bell and whistle found in the rest of Samsung's 2020 Q-Series TVs.

“Last year, Samsung was the first brand to launch 8K TV in Australia. We’re again pioneering the category with further breakthroughs in TV and home entertainment with the launch of the next generation in 8K QLED TV experiences,” said Hass Mahdi, Director of AV, Samsung Electronics Australia.

In Australia, pricing for the Samsung Q800T starts at AU$6399 for the 65-inch model while the Q950TS starts off at AU$9999 for the 65-inch model.

Fergus Halliday
