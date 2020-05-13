Prepare to say goodbye to Google Play Music

Credit: Google

With the sun setting on Google Play Music, Google are now inviting users of the legacy streaming service to transfer their uploaded content to YouTube Music.

Announced via a blog post, Google say that "Starting today, we’re excited to officially begin inviting Google Play Music listeners to effortlessly transfer their music libraries, personal taste preferences and playlists to YouTube Music, their new home for music listening and discovery."

Back when YouTube Music was first launched, Google all-but-admitted that the company's long-term ambitions for their second music streaming service would come at the expense of their first.



Still, Google aren't killing off Google Play Music quite yet.

"For now, users will continue to have access to both services. We want to ensure everyone has time to transfer their content and get used to YouTube Music, so we’ll provide plenty of notice ahead of users no longer having access to Google Play Music later this year."

Google says that existing Google Play Music users will get an email with full instructions on how to transfer their content and history to YouTube Music. If you can't wait, the video below provides a bit more immediate info.



