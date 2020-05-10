Tile connectivity is coming to the next generation of Intel laptops

intel-9th-gen-core-2-100775933-orig.jpg Credit: Intel

Tile is partnering with Intel to bring their location tracking tech to laptops.

“Most of the world is working from home right now, making laptops and portable devices more critical than ever. We rely on them to maintain continuity and keep information safe. But we’re also relying on them to stay connected with loved ones,” said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile.

“Our work with Intel means we’ll be ready to help PC users avoid disruption and keep track of their devices once we’re all on the move again.”

The move follows on similar collaborations with HP and Sennheiser. Intel say that solutions for OEMs are expected to become available later in the year, allowing for more laptops that can be located even if the device is in sleep mode.

According to Eric McLaughlin, Vice President of Compute Client Group at Intel, “this collaboration with Tile is an exciting addition to our world-class wireless connectivity solutions.”

“We are always looking for ways to further enhance PC platform experiences and in this case, we enable new capabilities including enhanced security by simplifying device tracking and recovery for both consumer and commercial PCs.”