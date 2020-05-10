AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 chips take the fight to corporate laptops

Ryzen Pro 4000 CPUs feature memory encryption, fleet management features, and stable shelf life.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: AMD

AMD has hit two home runs with its mobile Ryzen 4000 line, and now it's hoping for a third by moving into corporate laptops.

On Thursday, AMD released three new Ryzen Pro 4000 mobile CPUs with corporate-leaning features such as full memory encryption, fleet manageability, and long shelf life. Release dates for the laptops that will ship with it aren't known, but the company did show off design wins from HP and Lenovo (see end of article). 

The new Ryzen Pro 4000 chips—the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U, the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650U and the Ryzen 3 Pro 4450U—have slightly higher model numbers, but slightly lower specs than their consumer counterparts, such as the recently reviewed Ryzen 7 4700U. See more specs in the slide below:

ryzen lineup 2 pro AMD

AMD's new Ryzen Pro 4000 chips feature full memory encryption, management features and stable shelf life.

AMD said the new Pro line's Memory Guard offers full memory encryption. For large companies that deploy laptops by the pallets, AMD's Pro lineup will also feature fleet management of images and support.

Because large companies and organizations like to keep using the same thing over and over again, AMD also has the three Pro CPUs on a 24-month availability schedule, too.

The three features of security, manageability and stability mostly mirror Intel's offerings with vPro, Active Management Technology, and Stable Image Platform Program.

AMD's plans seem focused on the Ryzen Pro for very large organizations, while small business may skip the Ryzen Pro line for the already-released Ryzen 4000 lineup. The specs for the consumer line are in the slide below. 

ryzen lineup 1 business AMD

The current Ryzen 4000-chips will go into laptops that don't need the large corporate features of the other Ryzen Pro 4000 CPUs.

The slightly lower clock speeds of the Ryzen Pro CPUs compared to Ryzen are probably trivial. In either case you're getting more performance, period. AMD published comparisons between the older Ryzen Pro 3000 chips and its Ryzen Pro 4000 chips, and it's an impressive bump. Single-threaded performance increases by 29 percent, while multi-threaded shoots up 132 percent. Graphics performance improves moderately at 13 percent.

ryzen 3g to 4g uplift AMD

Ryzen Pro 4000 CPUs offers a significant performance buff over the Ryzen Pro 3000 chips.

AMD knows it's not simply replacing Ryzen Pro 3000 with Ryzen Pro 4000. Instead, it's out to push Intel off its long-held dominance in corporate laptops, and it hopes Ryzen 4000's insane performance will do that.

AMD compared a Ryzen Pro 4750U reference platform against Dell's super-popular XPS 13 7390 with Intel's 6-core Core i7-10710U. Ryzen Pro is faster in almost every category.

ryzen 4g vs comet lake u AMD

AMD's Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U can outpaces Intel's 6-core 10th gen Core i7-10710U in six out of seven categories.

As part of the announcement, AMD showed off six design wins: two from HP and four from Lenovo. HP's ProBooks will use standard Ryzen 4000 chips skipping the fleet management features and keeping many of its own security features, such as the self-healing BIOS.

rzyen hp AMD

HP's two new AMD-based laptops will use Ryzen 4000 mobile CPUs. inside.

Lenovo's offerings include four ThinkPads offering Ryzen Pro 4000. Battery life looks decent: The ThinkPad T14s Gen 1 claims 20 hours. The details of the battery test weren't disclosed, but we suspect it's BAPCo's MobileMark 14 test, which is known to be kind and gentle.

ryzen lenovo AMD

Lenovo will offer four new Ryzen Pro 4000-based laptops.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?