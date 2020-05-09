Sony's new WF-SP800N earbuds aren't cheap but they are water resistant

Credit: Sony

Picking up where the troubled WF-SP900 left off, Sony's new WF-SP800N promise a prime pairing of water resistance and noise cancellation.

“These headphones help any athlete stay focused on their goals as they offer the perfect combination of noise cancelling and sweat resistance,” said Abel Makhraz, Deputy GM, Consumer Sales & Marketing, Sony ANZ.



“Whether you’re working out at home or hitting the running trails, WF-SP800N takes your motivation to the next level.”



Specifically, the Sony WF-SP800N come bearing an IP55 rating against splash, sweat and dust damage. They're also armed with similar noise-cancellation tech to that found in the premium WF-1000XM3s and the Extra Boost feature introduced with the Sony WF-XB700. The new earbuds also tout support for Sony's 360 Reality Audio format and easy integration with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

As for battery life, the WF-SP800N offer a generous 9 hours per charge with several additional full recharges stored in the case. Sony say that the case provides another 18 hours of playback with noise cancelling on and another 26 if you opt to disable the feature.



In Australia, the Sony WF-SP800N will be available from Q3 2020 for an RRP of AU$449.

