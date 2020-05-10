Melbourne Esports Open delayed to 2021

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Previously slated for August, the ESL and TEG Life have announced that the next Melbourne Esports Open will be postponed until 2021.

ESL SVP Asia-Pacific Japan, Nick Vanzetti says that “While there’s no doubt fans were looking forward to attending Melbourne Esports Open in 2020, we’ve made the decision to postpone the event by a year in light of the current global health situation."

"We can’t wait to showcase an even bigger weekend of esports at Melbourne Esports Open 2021.”



The move, one of many impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, follows on from earlier announcements that this year's Intel Extreme Masters would be be merging with Melbourne's Esports Open. It looks like this will still be the case, with both events now postponed until 2021.



The ESL say that the 2020 League of Legends Oceanic Pro League Grand Final - which was set to make up part of the wider MEO 2020 experience - will still take place on Friday August 28th 2020. Riot Games are expected to release further details at a later date.



Existing ticketholders for both the Melbourne Esports Open 2020 and Intel Extreme Masters 2020 are encouraged to retain their ticket as they will be valid for the rescheduled 2021 dates. If fans are unable to attend the event in 2021, refunds will be available via the point of purchase.



TEG Live Managing Director Tim McGregor says that “Planning has already commenced for an even bigger Melbourne Esports Open in 2021.”



The Melbourne Esports Open 2021 is slated to take place over the 21–22 August weekend at Melbourne & Olympic Parks.









