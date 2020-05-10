Circle.Life have a new 100GB phone plan

Credit: Circles.Life

Circles.Life latest 100GB plan isn't quite as good as last year's 100GB plan but it's still a pretty good bargain.

Previously offered as a timed promotion, Circles.Life are now offering 100GB of data for $38/month as an up-sized alternative to their standard 20GB for $28 plan. You're essentially getting an extra 80GB/month for use over the life of the plan.



You also get Circle's usual 3GB of bill shock protection data, which when factored in, brings the total up to 103GB/month.



It is a no-contract situation, so you can just bail once you've wrung every last gigabyte out of the thing. You can also get $18 off your first month by using the promo code WELCOME, which sets you up to net your first 103GB for just $20.



Compared to some of the other $40 plans out there, Circles.Life holds its own well enough. For exampple, Vodafone and Optus' $49/month plans only offer 60GB.



Check the widget below for a full roundup of how the Circles.Life 100GB plan compares to the other options:



