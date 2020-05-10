HTC move VR collaboration app into open beta

(PC World) on

Credit: HTC

Amidst a wider trend towards remote work and video conferencing tools like Zoom, HTC have moved Vive Sync into open beta.

“Unlike any other tool or medium, VR has the ability to connect and engage remote teams and employees as if they were together in the same physical room,” said David Sapienza, AVP Content Development & Production, HTC VIVE.

Boasting support for VR meetings with up to 30 attendees, Sapienza says that “Vive Sync enables colleagues and partners across the world to interact in a shared virtual space, increasing productivity, collaboration and team chemistry. The future of work is rapidly becoming more global and more remote and VR is the solution needed to succeed in this new reality.”

The VR app support collaboration in familiar settings such as auditoriums or conference tables and fast file upload via Microsoft OneDrive. It even supports participation by users who don't own a VR headset.

HTC say that, for the duration of the open beta period, enterprises looking to experiment with the digital collaboration software will be able to do so for free.

The catch here is that, for now, the app is only available on HTC Vive headsets. HTC say that support for other VR hardware like the Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, Windows Mixed Reality and Valve Index is planned for later down the line.

You can find out more and download the Vive Sync app here.

Fergus Halliday
