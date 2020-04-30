Oppo’s new A52 leverages LTPS tech, quad-lens optics and thrifty specs

(PC World) on

Credit: Oppo

Priced at a thrifty $299, the Oppo A52 promises plenty of value.

Announced for the Australian market earlier this week and available in two colours,  the Oppo A52 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 processor, 5000mAh battery, 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. These internals are backed up nicely by a quad-lens camera array on the back and a 6.4-inch LTPS “Neo Display” on the front. 

We’ve reached out to Oppo Australia to clarify what specifically distinguishes a Neo Display from other displays but, in the meantime, the combination of 1080p resolution, high-levels of peak brightness and more efficient power consumption appear to be the highlights. 

Other perks include 18W USB-C fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual-speakers.  

“The A52 is the latest device to join OPPO’s A-series, giving Aussies a quality smartphone at an affordable price, with all the features users want in a phone. At OPPO we put the user first and the A52 is an extension of this, providing an immersive user experience like no other,” said Michael Tran, Managing Director at OPPO Australia. 

In Australia, the Oppo A52 will be available at an RRP of AU$299 through JB HiFi, Officeworks, Kogan, Bing Lee, The Good Guys, MobileCiti, and Woolworths Mobile from the 11th of May. 



Tags OppoOppo A52

Fergus Halliday
