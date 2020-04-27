Best Optus iPhone SE Plans

iphone-11-pro-logo-100811754-orig.jpeg Credit: Jason Cross/IDG

Optus are the only ones offering the new iPhone SE in the largest 256GB size. Here's how to get the best deal.



Best Optus iPhone SE (64GB) 36 month plans

Best Optus iPhone SE (128GB) 24 month plans

Best Optus iPhone SE (128GB) 36-month plans

Best Optus iPhone SE (256GB) 24-month plans

Best Optus iPhone SE (256GB) 36-month plans

How much does the iPhone SE usually cost?

In Australia, the new iPhone SE will be available in three sizes with prices starting at AU$749 for the 64GB model. Bumping the storage up to 128GB will cost you AU$829. Finally, the 256GB version will be available at AU$999 for Australian consumers. For more info, click here.

Does the iPhone SE have 5G?

Although it does feature modern connectivity standards like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, the new iPhone SE does not feature any form of 5G connectivity.

What's the cheapest option here?

If you're content to live with a paltry 64GB of storage and stretch the plan out over 36-months, you can get away with getting an iPhone SE through Optus for AU$20.80/month plus the cost of your plan. Optus' cheapest plan is AU$39/month, so things work out to just shy of AU$60/month in total. That's slightly less than the bill you're going to get going for the same configuration of storage and data through Telstra. It's more or less equivalent to Vodafone's options and slightly less than what the new iPhone SE costs outright.

However, as opposed to Vodafone, Optus' cheapest iPhone SE plan will see you repay AU$748.80 over the course of the contract. Doing the same thing through Vodafone will see you pay AU$713.



What do we recommend?

We always recommend opting for the larger storage size. Even if you're looking to kit yourself out with a fairly basic iPhone and don't care too much about specs, opting for 64GB doesn't leave you with all that much space for apps or photos.

Since Optus is the only carrier offering the largest 256GB iPhone SE, smart shoppers should look to make use of the option. Doing so will cost you around $7 more per month (on a 36-month plan) than the baseline 64GB model demands but, over the long haul, that extra storage is probably going to come in handy.

iPhone SE vs iPhone 11: What's the difference?

Even if the new iPhone SE does feature the same A13 Bionic processor found in last year's iPhone 11, there are a number of key differences between the two that you'll want to be aware of if you're looking to decide between the two.

First of all: there's the obvious stuff.

The iPhone 11 has a much larger 6.1-inch screen on the front and a much more powerful dual-lens camera setup on the back. If you're someone who likes to take the prettiest photos possible for your Insta-fans, then this might be the reason for you to consider spending a little bit extra on the more expensive option. The single-lens camera on the back of the new iPhone SE might match the iPhone 11 for megapixels but it's got one less lens - which means you're probably not going to get the same degree of flexibility or fidelity. For more on why multi-lens cameras are better, click here.

Then, there's the difference in biometric tech. The iPhone 11 supports Apple's FaceID tech. The new iPhone SE doesn't. Instead, it relies on Apple's older TouchID system through a fingerprint sensor. This is, from both a security and ease of use perspective, something of a step backward. However, if you find the idea of your phone scanning your face to be a little uncomfortable, it's unlikely to be a dealbreaker for you.

If you don't care for big phones, the iPhone SE looks to be one of the best small phones we've seen in years. It promises to pack in access to Apple's iOS ecosystem, wireless charging and water resistance, snappy performance and an above-average camera.

