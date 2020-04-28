Legends of Runeterra now has 100% more pirates in it

Bilgewater, Ahoy

(PC World) on

Credit: Riot Games

Riot are celebrating the launch of their card battler by introducing a new region to the game.

Launching alongside the game itself on April 30th, Legends of Runeterra's first expansion set is called Rising Tides. While the expansion will bring with it new cards for the game's existing six regions, the biggest addition here comes in the form of the Bilgewater region. 

According to Riot, "Bilgewater joins LoR’s cast of regions for even more deckbuilding possibilities, and brings a slew of options to take enemies by surprise and shoot holes in their plans." 

"Pirate gangs never pass up a chance to plunder, swindlers and rogues keep the next big score in their sights, and monsters of the deep devour entire ships without warning."

The expansion set will bring over 120 new cards to the game. 60 or so of these belong to the new Bilgewater region, which Riot say will have five champions at launch. The developer haven't disclosed whether every Bilgewater-based League of Legends characters will be making an appearance here but mainstays like Gangplank, Miss Fortune and Fizz look to be locked-in at this early stage. 

 The other 60 or so cards being added here are divided among the other regions in the game. As part of this, Demacia, Noxus, Ionia, Shadow Isles, Frejlord, Piltover and Zaun will each get a new champion added to their roster. 

As with the original six regions in Legends of Runeterra, Bilgewater cards can be earned through playing matches, weekly vault rewards and progressing along the Region Road for the faction. Riot are also extending the region roads for the other regions in the game by five levels (bringing the total to 25) and increasing the rate at which XP is earned for the first twelve levels of each of Runeterra's pre-Rising Tide regions by 50% to make it easier for new players to catch up on the competition.  

The 1.0 Update for Legends of Runeterra will also add two new Guardians, a Bilgewater-themed board, 10 new emotes and 10 new cosmetic card backs to collect. 

Riot say that Rising Tides will roll out to PC players early on the 28th of April with the game's mobile version launching a few days after that.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Legends of Runeterra

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?