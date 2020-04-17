Best Vodafone iPhone SE Plans

Credit: Apple

If you've been waiting for Apple to release an iPhone that won't put you into debt to afford, the new iPhone SE might be the device you've been waiting for.



Here are the best offers that Vodafone have for the new smartphone.



Best Vodafone iPhone SE (64GB) 24-month plans

Best Vodafone iPhone SE (64GB) 36 month plans

Best Vodafone iPhone SE (128GB) 24 month plans

Best Vodafone iPhone SE (128GB) 36-month plans

How much does the iPhone SE usually cost?

In Australia, the new iPhone SE will be available in three sizes with prices starting at AU$749 for the 64GB model. Bumping the storage up to 128GB will cost you AU$829. Finally, the 256GB version will be available at AU$999 for Australian consumers. For more info, click here.

Does the iPhone SE have 5G?

Although it does feature modern connectivity standards like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, the new iPhone SE does not feature any form of 5G connectivity.



What's the cheapest option here?

If you're looking to nab an iPhone SE through Vodafone for the absolute lowest amount of money you can, the 64GB model is the way to go. Paid off over 36 months and paired up with Vodafone's cheapest $40/month Red Plus plan, you're looking at AU$59/month.

Minus the price of the contract, you end up paying $713 for the device over the life of the plan - which is actually less than the amount you'd be paying to pick up the iPhone SE outright.



What do we recommend?

Our pick of the litter here would be the larger 128GB option.



Since Vodafone don't look to be ranging the 256GB size, it's the iPhone SE with the most on-board storage available. Even if you're looking to kit yourself out with a fairly basic iPhone and don't care too much about specs, opting for 64GB doesn't leave you with all that much space for apps or photos. For that reason, we recommend the 128GB iPhone SE. At the end of the day, it's only an extra $4 per month if you're already looking at a 36-month contract.

Minus the price of the plan, you end up paying $739 for the device over the life of the plan - which is actually less than the amount you'd be paying to pick up the device outright.

Paired up with Vodafone's $50 Red Plus plan - which is currently discounted down to $45 - you're looking at $67/month for the first twelve months. After that, your monthly bill will rise to $72/month for the next 24 months.



iPhone SE vs iPhone 11: What's the difference?

Even if the new iPhone SE does feature the same A13 Bionic processor found in last year's iPhone 11, there are a number of key differences between the two that you'll want to be aware of if you're looking to decide between the two.

First of all: there's the obvious stuff.

The iPhone 11 has a much larger 6.1-inch screen on the front and a much more powerful dual-lens camera setup on the back. If you're someone who likes to take the prettiest photos possible for your Insta-fans, then this might be the reason for you to consider spending a little bit extra on the more expensive option. The single-lens camera on the back of the new iPhone SE might match the iPhone 11 for megapixels but it's got one less lens - which means you're probably not going to get the same degree of flexibility or fidelity. For more on why multi-lens cameras are better, click here.

Then, there's the difference in biometric tech. The iPhone 11 supports Apple's FaceID tech. The new iPhone SE doesn't. Instead, it relies on Apple's older TouchID system through a fingerprint sensor. This is, from both a security and ease of use perspective, something of a step backward. However, if you find the idea of your phone scanning your face to be a little uncomfortable, it's unlikely to be a dealbreaker for you.

If you don't care for big phones, the iPhone SE looks to be one of the best small phones we've seen in years. It promises to pack in access to Apple's iOS ecosystem, wireless charging and water resistance, snappy performance and an above-average camera.