You can now control your Razer-powered RGB lighting setup with Alexa

Credit: Razer

Razer's Synapse 3 software toolkit now includes a dedicated Amazon Alexa module, letting you fold your RGB lighting setup into your wider smart home experience.

According to Razer, "Using just voice commands, users can ask Alexa to activate their Chroma lighting and crank the volume up, open a browser, or ask Alexa to start a Chroma party by enabling the Chroma audio visualiser feature. Additionally, the Razer Synapse 3 Alexa module gives access to a host of Alexa services and functions, such as real-time news and weather updates, Smart Home controls, Alexa skills, and many more, all accessible through the existing PC or headset microphone."

Razer say they'll be working to develop additional skills and commands for the module going forward.

The move follows on from the wider rollout of Razer's Chroma Connected Devices program. Announced at Computex 2019, this initative has seen the gaming peripheral brand roll out support for their RGB lighting to a number of third party brands including MSI, AMD and even Philips. It's not quite full-blown RGB interoperability but it's a step in the right direction.

Back in 2018, we wrote that "Consumers who want a cohesive RGB look are faced with either buying entirely into one brand’s peripheral ecosystem or downloading and juggling between the RGB software clients of multiple."





