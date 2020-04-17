Hisenses' latest salvo of 4K TVs launch in Australia

(PC World) on

Hisense has announced local availability and pricing for their new S8 and Q8 4K TVs.

Previously shown off at CES 2020, The Hisense Series 8 (S8) 4K TV isn't quite on the same level as the company's ULED options but it does come with support for all four major HDR standards: Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+. Other highlights here include "Ultra Dimming" algorithms that allow for more nuanced and granular back-lighting and a new stand design with thinner bezels.

The Hisense S8 is available in seven sizings: 43-inches, 50-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches and 100-inches.

The next model up, the Series Q8 ULED 4K TV adds full array local dimming, 120Hz motion smoothing and quantum dot color enhancement to the picture. It's basically the beefier version of the Series 8 for those who want to spend a little more. 

Credit: Hisense

The Hisense Q8 is available in four sizes: 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches and 85-inches.

Both models run on Hisense's VIDAA 4.0 Smart TV Operating system.

Asked for an update on whether the company plans to roll out a Disney+ or Apple TV+ app for VIDAA users anytime soon, Hisense told PC World that "We’ve been in discussions with Disney+ for over a year” and that the company are "clearly committed to growing its range of available apps."

Rolling onto store shelves from May, pricing for the Hisense S8 starts at $899 for the 43-inch model while the Hisense Q8 ULED 4K TV starts at AU$1799 for the 55-inches of fully-backlit pixels.



Fergus Halliday
