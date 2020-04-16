Ubisoft are giving one of the best Assassins Creed games away for free

Credit: Ubisoft

As part of the company's Play Your Part campaign, Ubisoft are giving away the second game in the popular historical action series.

Assassins Creed 2 sees fan-favorite protagonist Ezio make his debut in a sprawling epic adventure that takes you across several cities in Renaissance-era Italy to wage a war of shadows on a cabal of sinister conspirators and team up with famous historical figures of the time like Leonardo Da Vinci.

Even today, the sequel is regarded as one of the series' best installments. Assassins Creed 2 even made it into our recent round-up of 100 Great PC Games You Should Play Before You Die.



You can grab your copy through the Ubisoft website by clicking here.

