Telstra extends COVID-19 measures until end of June

(PC World) on

Credit: Telstra

Telstra are pushing back the deadline on measures intended to reduce the strain on COVID-19 affected customers.

Previously due to expire on the 30th of April, the carrier now say that most of their new customer assistance measures will stick around until the end of June. 

This includes waiving late fees, offering consumer and small business broadband customers unlimited data at no additional charge, giving post-paid mobile customers an extra 25GB of data (to use within 30 days) and letting pensioners with a Telstra home phone plan make unlimited local, national, 13/1300 and calls to Australian mobiles from their home phone in Australia for free. It does not include data bonuses for postpaid customers. 

In addition to the above, Telstra are also launching a specialised a bill assistance hub on their website and say they'll be introducing the following:

  • A discount on existing services for customers on the Jobseeker benefit 
  • A new $30/month mobile plan specifically made available to customers with a valid Healthcare card 
  • Allowing small business to suspend their fixed business services until they need them reinstated.

For more on what Australia's carriers and telcos are doing for customers in response to the coronavirus outbreak, click here.

Tags TelstraCOVID-19

Fergus Halliday
