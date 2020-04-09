Telstra double the data on their cheapest phone plan

(PC World) on

Credit: Telstra

Telstra's $50/month plan just got a big data bump.

While the price of the plan remains $50/month, Telstra's "Small" plan now allocates 30GB of data for use each month. 

Previously capped at 15GB, this is a significant improvement that puts it much closer the carrier's "Medium" plan - which is currently priced at 60GB for $50/month. You can sign up for the plan using the widget below:

Ordinarily, Telstra's Medium plan is priced at $60/month and offers 60GB of data. However, the telco are currently running a promotion that gets you $10 off the cost of your monthly plan for the first twelve months. This brings it down to $50/month. It's contract-free, so you can always leave or downgrade to the small plan when it expires. 

You can check out a round-up of Telstra's mobile plans below:


Fergus Halliday
