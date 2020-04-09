Arlo expand Australian smart security lineup with Video Doorbell

Credit: Arlo

Arlo's first video doorbell is now available in Australia.

Launched overseas late last year, the Arlo Video Doorbell boasts HD video capture, a 180-degree field of view, a built-in siren plus the capability to livestream to your smartphone. It's also got tamper-detection, a weather-resistance design and dedicated silent and night modes.

Consumers who purchase the Arlo Video Doorbell will also net themselves a complimentary three-month trial to Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart. This adds additional cloud recording functionality.



“Arlo Video Doorbell has been engineered to have advance alert and picture quality features in order to help homeowners identify and engage with visitors even before they knock on the door,” said Bradley Little, Vice President of Sales APAC.

“We went beyond industry standards to create a solution that ensures visitors are never missed, with a fuller vertical field-of-view users are able to see more from their front door.”



In Australia, the Arlo Video Doorbell will be available in major electronic retailers around the country from mid-April at a recommended retail price of AU$289

