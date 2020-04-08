Which streaming service should you cancel first?

Unless you’re Disney, most video streaming services aren’t really looking to topple Netflix. Instead, they’re competing to be your second streaming service of choice. The one you crack open when you're bored of Netflix.



Of course, even as coronavirus keeps more consumers home, most people aren’t going to stay subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, Kayo, Stan and even Quibi at the same time. For a run-down on every streaming service in Australia, click here.



Keeping those looking to cut costs in mind, we’ve rounded up our picks for which Australian streaming services are offering the least amount of value right now:

Our choice: Kayo

Credit: Kayo

If you haven’t already, now is probably the time to consider unsubscribing from Foxtel’s sport-focused streaming service Kayo. Ordinarily, Kayo offers up a compelling lineup of content that covers both local leagues like the AFL and NRL and international fare like the NBA and NFL.

However, with coronavirus quarantine measures cancelling or postponing most of those sporting leagues, you’re not really the value you would otherwise expect for your AU$25 (or AU$35) a month. You’re still getting access of on-demand content and a range of sports documentaries but minus the live sport side of the equation, Kayo doesn’t look nearly so compelling.

Right now, if you’re looking to save some money and are still subscribed to Kayo, you should probably cut your losses until things return to normal.

For further information about how to cancel Kayo, click here.

Also consider: Apple TV+

Credit: Apple apple-tv-logo-100816883-orig.jpg

If you’re one of the rare Apple TV+ subscribers who actually pays for Apple’s streaming service, now might be a good time to let that subscription lapse.

You don't get the bargain bin library of Amazon Prime, the comprehensive catalogues of Stan or the revolving stable that Netflix uses to buffer their original content library.

Apple TV+ does have two new drama series launching in April in the form of Home After Dark and Defending Jacob. You check out the trailers below:



If neither tickled your fancy and you’ve already watched the shows that you do enjoy on the service, it’s probably worth considering cancelling your Apple TV+ subscription until the platform gets something worth re-subscribing for.



Even if it’s cheaper than most of the other options, you’re still saving money.



We plan to update this article on a monthly basis, so be sure to check back in the future.