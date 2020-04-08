Which streaming service should you cancel first?

(PC World) on

apple-tv-roku-100814143-orig.jpg

apple-tv-roku-100814143-orig.jpg

Credit: Roku

Unless you’re Disney, most video streaming services aren’t really looking to topple Netflix. Instead, they’re competing to be your second streaming service of choice. The one you crack open when you're bored of Netflix.

Of course, even as coronavirus keeps more consumers home, most people aren’t going to stay subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, Kayo, Stan and even Quibi at the same time. For a run-down on every streaming service in Australia, click here.

Keeping those looking to cut costs in mind, we’ve rounded up our picks for which Australian streaming services are offering the least amount of value right now:

Our choice: Kayo

Credit: Kayo

If you haven’t already, now is probably the time to consider unsubscribing from Foxtel’s sport-focused streaming service Kayo. Ordinarily, Kayo offers up a compelling lineup of content that covers both local leagues like the AFL and NRL and international fare like the NBA and NFL. 

However, with coronavirus quarantine measures cancelling or postponing most of those sporting leagues, you’re not really the value you would otherwise expect for your AU$25 (or AU$35) a month. You’re still getting access of on-demand content and a range of sports documentaries but minus the live sport side of the equation, Kayo doesn’t look nearly so compelling.

Right now, if you’re looking to save some money and are still subscribed to Kayo, you should probably cut your losses until things return to normal.

For further information about how to cancel Kayo, click here.

Also consider: Apple TV+ 

apple-tv-logo-100816883-orig.jpgCredit: Apple
apple-tv-logo-100816883-orig.jpg

If you’re one of the rare Apple TV+ subscribers who actually pays for Apple’s streaming service, now might be a good time to let that subscription lapse. 

You don't get the bargain bin library of Amazon Prime, the comprehensive catalogues of Stan or the revolving stable that Netflix uses to buffer their original content library.

Apple TV+ does have two new drama series launching in April in the form of Home After Dark and Defending Jacob. You check out the trailers below:

If neither tickled your fancy and you’ve already watched the shows that you do enjoy on the service, it’s probably worth considering cancelling your Apple TV+ subscription until the platform gets something worth re-subscribing for.

Even if it’s cheaper than most of the other options, you’re still saving money.

We plan to update this article on a monthly basis, so be sure to check back in the future.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Streaming servicesKayoApple TV+

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?