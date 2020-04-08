Telstra are now taking 'expressions of interest' for the Xbox Series X

(PC World) on

Credit: Microsoft

Building on their existing partnership, Telstra are now taking signups for Microsoft's next-generation games console.

"Xbox Series X is coming to Xbox All Access," Telstra say on their website, seemingly confirming that the new

At this time, details of how it'll all work aren't available but Telstra are taking expressions of interest. Those interested in doing so can get in on the action byclicking here.

Back in 2019, Telstra partnered with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to Australia. Essentially, this was a monthly post-paid bundle that got eligible Telstra customers an Xbox, Xbox Live and Games Pass and let them tack it onto their existing phone bill and pay it off over the life of the contract in the same way you would a phone or tablet.

At that time, Telstra said that there will be "additional upgrade options" when the next Xbox - then known as Project Scarlett - launches.

While today's announcement isn't exactly rich in details, it does bode well for those hoping to get their hands on Microsoft's most powerful Xbox console yet without dropping a ton of money on an upfront, outright purchase. The previous Xbox One X wasn't available in a post-paid like All Access until well into its life-cycle. The fact that Telstra are looking for interest now - before the console has even gotten a formal release date or price - gives hope to the idea that the upcoming Xbox Series X might be available in this way from the get-go.

We'll have to wait and see.

You can find out more by clicking over to the Telstra website here.


Tags TelstraXbox OneXbox Series X

Fergus Halliday
